Dominic Matteo has insisted that Leeds United’s home form is going to be the difference between them staying up in the Premier League or being relegated.

Leeds have won just one of their last eleven Premier League games and are sitting just above the relegation zone owing to a better goal difference.

The Whites are preparing for a home game against Brighton at Elland Road this afternoon as they look to put points on the board in front of their fans.

Leeds are battling for their survival in the Premier League and Matteo admitted that for teams in this type of situation, home form is going to be absolutely vital.

The former White stressed that Leeds have one of the most vocal set of fans in the country and the home team will need their support against Brighton today.

He also feels the Leeds players are also buying into the atmosphere at Elland Road and believes home form will be the key if the Whites want to survive in the Premier League this season.

Matteo said on LUTV: “When you are in this position the home form is absolutely crucial.

“We have got to manage our games properly.

“We have got the noisiest fans in the country, all the clubs will say it but for me, the fans are incredible.

“They are absolutely unreal and we need them to turn up for us this weekend.

“It is going to be so vital, the fans are going to be massively important and everyone understands that.

“The players are buying into that as well.

“They are playing with passion, we are just not getting the goals so the fans will see that.

“It’s all about getting that result because I think our home form will be the difference between us staying in the division or not.”

Leeds have won four of their 12 home games in the Premier League with four more defeats and the same number of draws.