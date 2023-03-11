Chelsea have beaten Newcastle United to the signature of Jamaican starlet Dujuan Richards, who has penned a deal with the Blues.

Richards is a highly rated talent from the Caribbean country and Newcastle invited him to the north east for a trial.

The Magpies are not going to be Richards’ home in English football however as he has signed a contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea have signed Jamaican talent Dujuan “Whisper” Richards, who was recently on trial at Newcastle. He joins from Phoenix Allstars Football Academy who announced it on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Jvhd3p2XVt — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 11, 2023

The starlet joins Chelsea from the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy and it is unclear what fee, if any, the Premier League giants have paid for him.

Richards operates as a centre-forward and scored 31 goals for the academy last season.

Jamaica are also aware of Richards’ talents and have called him up the represent the national team in upcoming friendlies.

All eyes will be on how the 17-year-old fares on the international stage for Jamaica as he looks to continue his development.

Chelsea will be looking to see Richards quickly adapt to the demands of English football as they aim to make the most of his potential.