Former Newcastle United star Jermaine Jenas has insisted that it is too early to write off the Magpies’ chances of finishing in the top four.

Newcastle have lost their last two league games and have won just one of their last eight league games.

The poor run of form has meant that they have dropped down to sixth in the Premier League with their top-four hopes being dented with each passing game.

However, they have games in hand to work with and if they return to winning ways soon will be back in the top four mix.

And Jenas stressed that Newcastle should not be written off in the top four race at this stage of the season.

He feels the EFL Cup final was a big distraction for them and with that out of the way, the former Magpie is certain that Newcastle will get back to form and into the habit of winning games consistently at home.

Jenas said on BT Sport: “Can’t write off the Toon, can’t write them off.

“They are on a little bit of a sticky spell but it will come back around.

“Their sight was so focused on that big final, they just lost their way a little bit and walked straight into a game at Manchester City away.

“They are going to find their feet soon and get back into that rhythm of winning games at St. James’ Park.

“They are going to be right there as part of the conversation.”

Newcastle will look to get back to winning form when they host Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday.