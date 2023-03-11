Nigel Pearson has hailed Bristol City star Cameron Pring as a modern player with pace and power in his game.

The 25-year-old left-back came through the academy ranks at Bristol City and last season he made 32 league outings for the Robins.

Despite starting the season not the first choice left-back for Pearson, Pring has managed to impress the Bristol City boss and established himself in the starting line-up.

The Robins boss is of the view that last season there were parts of Pring’s game that were inconsistent and he praised the left-back for his continued improvement.

Pearson is of the view that last season’s experience has improved Pring and has hailed the left-back as a modern player with a combination of pace and power.

“He is a modern footballer”, Pearson told Bristol City’s media.

“He has got pace and power and I think he has come on a lot.

“Last year was his breakthrough season for us and the first in the Championship.

“He has been out on loan probably too much and last year there were parts of his game that were not untidy but needed to become more consistent.

“I think this year his game has continued to improve.

‘His experience playing in the Championship last season has helped him in his decision-making this year.

“So he is making progress and there is lots of room for improvement as well.”

Pring has featured in 21 league games for Bristol City this season and will be hoping to continue his development under the experienced boss this season.