Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles leads by example on the training ground and is clear that the defender is an important part of his squad.

The 29-year-old has not featured much under Howe this season and has made only nine appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Lascelles slotted into the team in place of an injured Fabian Schar for last weekend’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, which was his first league start since August.

Howe stated that the 29-year-old performed very well against Manchester City and insisted that before the game he had no doubt regarding Lascelles’ ability to perform at a high level.

The Newcastle manager also insisted that Lascelles is still an important player in his squad and added that the experienced defender leads by example on the training ground.

“[He is] very important”, Howe said at a press conference.

“Jamaal has trained really well at a really high level.

“You don’t come into that type of game and play well unless you’re absolutely focused on your training day to day.

“He’s led by example on the training ground.

“I had no doubt he’d come in and do well, because of what I’ve seen.

“And he performed to a really high level.”

It remains to be seen whether Lascelles will keep his place in the starting line-up when Howe’s side take on Wolves on Sunday.