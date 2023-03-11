Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has stressed that the Whites need to start taking their chances if they are to improve this season.

Leeds have just one win in eleven Premier League games and are sitting just above the relegation zone owing to a better goal difference.

The Whites have a home game lined up today when they will host Brighton at Elland Road and are looking to get some points on board in front of their home fans.

Matteo feels there are positives from Leeds’ recent performances as they look defensively solid and Javi Gracia has managed to organise the team better.

However, the former White conceded that Leeds cannot afford to keep spurning their chances in front of goal.

He insisted that the Leeds attackers must capitalise on the chances created to improve this season.

Matteo said on LUTV: “There are positives.

“It doesn’t look like we are going to concede too many and the way we set up is better.

“But now for me, it is about taking the chances when we get them.

“Especially in the final third, good balls in and hopefully if Rodrigo or [Patrick] Bamford is playing, they have got to start taking those chances.

“If you don’t in the Premier League, you get punished.”

After their home game against Brighton, Leeds have a trip to Wolves before the international break.