Leeds United loan star Charlie Cresswell has insisted that his loan spell at Millwall is all about transitioning from academy level to first-team football.

The 20-year-old centre-back is on loan at Millwall from Leeds and has made 25 league appearances for Gary Rowett’s side, scoring four goals and assisting one.

Cresswell started the season in an impressive manner, but his loss of form saw him dropped from Millwall’s starting line-up.

However, the Leeds loanee has reclaimed his spot in Rowett’s starting line-up and hailed the experience of being out of the squad and fighting back to get in as the most challenging part of his loan spell.

Cresswell is of the view that his loan spell away from Elland Road is about adjusting to the requirements of senior level football and he admitted that he has loved the challenge so far.

“The most challenging part is probably being in and out of the team, sometimes not playing well and getting dropped before coming back into the team”, Cresswell told the South London Press.

“Over the past few weeks I think I’ve tried to sort of change that.

“When you look at it being a first loan, if you had offered me what I’ve had so far then I would probably have taken it.

“You don’t know what to expect when you go on your first loan.

“It’s all sort of real.

“I don’t think you can expect anything, really.

“It was just about finding my feet and adjusting to first-team football, because I’ve been used to academy football all the way through.

“Getting hands-on with it has been a challenge, but it’s been one I’ve loved.”

Cresswell has started in Millwall’s last nine league games and will be hoping to continue his form to finish the season strongly.