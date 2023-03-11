Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon believes the Whites’ squad is every bit as good as Brighton & Hove Albion’s.

Leeds were looking to put Brighton to the sword at Elland Road on Saturday in the Premier League, but came up short and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The result leaves Leeds sitting second from bottom in the league, while Brighton are seventh and dreaming of snatching a place in Europe.

Despite the sides’ contrasting fortunes, Kilgallon does not believe Brighton have a better squad than Leeds.

And he thinks if a combined team was picked from both sides then it would be mixed with players from each.

“Yes, they’ve got some good players there. Are they unbelievable players? Leeds as well have got a great squad there”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“Look at who they brought in, their manager has come in and seen that there is something to work with with that squad and they are playing unbelievably.

“And I think that with Javi [Gracia] there, that squad is just as good as Brighton.

“I think so, if you put them man to man, I think you could have a mixture.”

Leeds are next in action away from Elland Road as a trip to Molineux to face Wolves is on the agenda before the international break.