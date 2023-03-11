Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has picked his team to play host to Brighton in a crucial Premier League clash at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Whites are battling to survive in the Premier League and only sit outside the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

Gracia has stressed the importance of Leeds making full use of the Elland Road factor and beating Brighton will be on the Spaniard’s mind this afternoon.

The last meeting between the two teams, on the south coast, saw Brighton edge a 1-0 win.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while in defence Gracia picks Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Max Wober and Junior Firpo.

Tyler Adams and Marc Roca slot into midfield, while also selected are Brenden Aaronson, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison. Patrick Bamford leads the line.

Gracia can turn to his bench to shake things up if needed and his options include Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Summerville, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Struijk, Kristensen, Greenwood, McKennie, Sinisterra, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto