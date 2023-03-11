Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Antonio Conte has picked his Tottenham Hotspur side to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at home in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs were dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan earlier this week and Conte will be looking for an instant reaction.

There remain questions over whether Conte will stay at the club beyond the summer, with the indicators pointing towards an exit, but the Italian will want to secure a top four spot regardless.

Spurs remain without Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham, while the back three are Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier.

The wing-backs in the system for Tottenham are Pedro Porro and Ben Davies.

In midfield, Conte goes with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while Richarlison and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If changes are needed then Conte can look to the bench, where his options include Lucas Moura and Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Nottingham Forest

Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Perisic, Sarr, Mundle, Danjuma, Kulusevksi, Lucas