Fixture: Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash away at Bournemouth this afternoon.

Klopp is hopeful that his side do not relent after their emphatic 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

The Liverpool manager has decided against tinkering too much with a side that absolutely pummelled an in-form Manchester United side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be the full-backs in the team, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate continuing their centre-back pairing.

Fabinho will look to keep things solid in the middle of the park with Harvey Elliott expected to provide the creative spark and Stefan Bajcetic has come into the starting eleven in place of Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool will continue with the front three of Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo, who are looking in great form.

Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench today against the Cherries.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Arthur, Carvalho, Matip