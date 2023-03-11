Antonio Conte has stressed the importance of building a winning mentality and spirit inside the squad following Tottenham Hotspur’s home win over Nottingham Forest.

Harry Kane scored twice and Heung-Min Son netted a third to help Tottenham to a 3-1 home win over Forest in the Premier League.

Spurs came into the game on the back of crashing out of the Champions League and looked like a team in crisis with a manager who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Conte insisted that he is pleased with the way his team responded to the talk of the crisis inside the club with a strong performance at home.

The Italian stressed that in order to forge a winning mentality there needs to be a spirit of togetherness inside the squad.

He admitted that he is working hard to create that mentality and spirit at Tottenham but feels it will take more time.

Conte said in a press conference: “I’m happy for the response of the whole team, the desire to help each other.

“I always say to you, to create a winning mentality is to have players and sign players but at the same time I think it’s more important to create the spirit.

“The right spirit help you to overcome difficult situations.

“If you are a team in every circumstance you are stronger instead of 11 single players.

“We are working a lot to try to build the right mentality.

“I know very well that before to arrive at the end of this path you have to work.”

Tottenham are sitting fourth in the league table and have a six-point lead over Liverpool in fifth, having played a game more.