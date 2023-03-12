Fixture: West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has selected his team to play host to Aston Villa at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Saturday’s results see West Ham go into this match sitting third from bottom in the Premier League, one point behind 17th placed Bournemouth.

If Moyes’ side can pick up all three points today then they would surge up to 14th, above Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa arrive in the capital having won their last two league games on the bounce, while the earlier fixture between the two teams at Villa Park ended 1-0 to West Ham in August.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham this afternoon, while in defence, Moyes picks Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek picked, while Lucas Paqueta also starts. Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma will support Danny Ings.

Moyes can look towards his substitutions to try to influence the game if needed, with his options including Pablo Fornals and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Ings, Benrahma

Substitutes: Aanag, Johnson, Ogbonna, Downes, Cornet, Cresswell, Fornals, Lanzini, Scamacca