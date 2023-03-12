Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has insists that the club have to be careful while pushing youngsters like Harry Gardiner into the senior set-up and added that he will stick with the first-team squad he has right now.

The 19-year-old centre-forward has turned some heads with his performances for the Black Cats Under-21s side this season and bagged two goals against Stoke City Under-21s on Monday.

With Sunderland short of goalscoring options at present, with main man Ross Stewart out due to injury and Joe Gelhardt yet to show signs of being prolific, Gardiner might provide Mowbray with options in the final third.

Mowbray revealed that Gardiner is not currently training with the first-team squad at the moment and admitted that there were several Under-21 players who did well on Monday.

The Sunderland boss also pointed out the importance of being careful when pushing young players like Gardiner into the senior team and stated that right now he is sticking with the current squad without further additions.

“I have not seen the young man since he scored”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“He scored a hat-trick, didn’t he?

“I am not sure, but he has not been out training with us.

“Obviously, he is part of our development program that the club are trying to push hard and hopefully there is some young talent coming through.

“We know there were with the likes of Rigg in the years below, who played against Stoke Under-21s and they did very well.

“You have to be careful about throwing them in, so we will stick generally with the group we have got.”

Sunderland returned to winning ways on Sunday when they edged out Norwich City 1-0 at Carrow Road.