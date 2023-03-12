Tottenham Hotspur could rekindle their interest in Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer transfer window, despite the attacker only having just signed for Galatasaray.

The Lilywhites were hot on the heels of the 23-year-old in January, but only offered Roma the option to send him out on loan.

They were ready to include an option to buy, but that would be dependent on qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Eventually, the move did not happen and Zaniolo switched to Turkish side Galatasaray, with the move being confirmed in February.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the London-based club could yet again be on the chase, along with Italian giants AC Milan.

There is a €35m release clause in Zaniolo’s contract with Galatasaray, which should not be a major issue for Antonio Conte’s team.

Zaniolo, a product of Inter’s youth academy, was with Roma from 2018 to 2023, managing to feature in 128 games for them.

He has been a long term target for Tottenham and is admired by the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici.