Vincent Kompany will try to keep Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Burnley next season, with the Clarets expected to be back in the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Harwood-Bellis has been a key man at the back for Burnley this season and played a big role in helping Kompany’s men sit top of the Championship table.

They have been solid defensively, with only 28 goals conceded in 36 league games, the fewest number in the division.

Manchester City will look for Harwood-Bellis to sign a new contract at the Etihad in the summer before looking at what his future should be going forward.

Kompany wants to keep hold of Harwood-Bellis and will make every effort to do so.

Stepping up to the Premier League with Burnley could work for Manchester City as a new loan would hand the defender the chance to play regular top flight football.

The 21-year-old has clocked 26 outings in the Championship for Burnley this season, getting on the scoresheet once, against Preston North End.

Harwood-Bellis will have just a year left to run on his contract at Manchester City in the summer.