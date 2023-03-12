PSV Eindhoven would like to keep hold of Fabio Silva at the club beyond this season, with the Wolves loan star himself in favour of an extension.

Silva made the loan switch to PSV Eindhoven in January and the Wolves forward has impressed so far for the Dutch side.

In nine matches so far for the Eindhoven team, the 20-year-old has netted four goals, while also grabbing an assist.

Silva has made an impression in Eindhoven and the player would like to extend his stay at the club, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

PSV Eindhoven are also keen on keeping hold of Silva into next season.

However, Wolves’ assent is needed and for the moment the Midlands club have put the proposal of the Dutch club on the backburner.

Wolves are fighting to retain their Premier League status and are reluctant to rush into any decisions about Silva yet.

It remains to be seen if Wolves are prepared to let the young striker stay with PSV Eindhoven next season and whether they take Silva’s wishes into account.