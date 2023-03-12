Matt Kilgallon has admitted he is worried by the quality of squads the teams Leeds United are battling against to stay afloat in the Premier League have.

Leeds were aiming for a precious three points on Saturday when Brighton visited Elland Road, but the Whites had to make do with a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Javi Gracia’s side sit second bottom in the league standings and are facing a battle to survive, especially given a tricky run-in on paper.

Kilgallon feels that the teams Leeds are battling against all have good squads to be able to call upon and he admits that is a source of worry.

He thinks that in seasons gone by, some clubs would already look nailed on for relegation, usually sides that have come up from the Championship, but this year that is lacking.

“It is unbelievably tight and it is full of teams that have got really good squads”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“That is what is a little bit worrying.

“That’s what worries me.

“You look around at West Ham, Everton and you look at their squads, full of international players.

“Where’s that couple of clubs that come from the Championship that are usually gone by now? That is what is a little bit scary.”

Leeds have handed Gracia the job of leading them to survival in the Premier League and the Spaniard penned what the club described as a flexible contract, which is thought to run until the end of the season, but has the potential to be extended.