Matt Kilgallon is of the opinion that Leeds United are looking more solid defensively under Javi Gracia than they did under Jesse Marsch.

Last season, Marsch helped Leeds keep their Premier League status after a successful relegation battle, but this season the Yorkshire outfit went winless from November to February, which saw his reign at Elland Road come to an end.

Gracia took over from Marsch and ended their ten match winless run, but they have only managed to pick up one win in his four games being in charge of Leeds.

Kilgallon pointed out that during the course of Marsch’s reign, Leeds United’s backline frequently found themselves facing opposition attacks in a very disadvantageous position.

And he thinks Leeds are looking defensively more solid under Gracia than they were under Marsch.

Kilgallon stressed that Leeds are not playing a negative brand of football and added that while they are passing backwards, they are attempting to make plays to advance the ball.

When asked whether Leeds United are playing a negative style of football, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I don’t think so.

“I mean, at the start of the season under Jesse Marsch and last season, I was watching the games and you were almost looking away sometimes to see it was 2 on 2, 1 v 1 at the back. It was crazy football.

“At least now, it looks more solid.

“I don’t think it is negative; I don’t see them passing back all the time.

“I think when they are doing it, we are trying to get forward.”

Leeds are in 19th position in the league table and Gracia has a tough task on his hands to help them keep their Premier League status this season.