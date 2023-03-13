Brazilian side Internacional are interested in Roberto Firmino but the Liverpool star wants to wait for other offers, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, after his contract expires in the summer and the decision having been taken to not renew it.

Speculation has already started over what the next step will be for the Brazilian star, with links to countries as varied as the USA and Turkey.

Firmino has spent more than a decade playing European football, winning the Champions League once with Liverpool.

Internacional, from Firmino’s native country of Brazil are keen on the Liverpool striker but may face an uphill task to get his signature.

Firmino wants to wait for offers from European clubs, specifically from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 before taking any decision.

The Brazilian striker has played 28 times for Liverpool this season in total, netting ten goals along with providing five assists.

Time will tell what Firmino’s next move will be in the summer after his adventure with Liverpool comes to an end.