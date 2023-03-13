Crystal Palace have made an offer to star attacker Wilfried Zaha to make him the highest-paid player in the history of the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Zaha is a product of the Crystal Palace academy and returned to the club permanently following a spell with Manchester United in 2015.

However, his association with the club is at the risk of coming to an end as his current contract with Crystal Palace runs out in the summer.

Crystal Palace though are not of a mind to give up easily on their star player and are pulling out all the stops to make him stay with them.

In a bid to extend his stay at the club, Crystal Palace are offering the forward a salary near about £200,000-per-week, including bonuses and other add-ons.

If the contract is signed, it would make the Ivory Coast star the highest-paid player in the history of Crystal Palace.

However, the Crystal Palace star has an even more lucrative offer on his table from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad of £9m a year after tax, coming to £320,000 a week, far exceeding the Eagles’ attempt.

Crystal Palace though have not given up hope that Zaha will sign a new deal with them, while he is also claimed to be the subject of interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Al-Ittihad’s rivals Al-Nassr.