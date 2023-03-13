Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon is of the opinion that Whites’ attacker Willy Gnonto is a real threat and feels that the player has the ability to get the crowds on the edge of their seats.

The 19-year-old attacker joined Leeds last summer and has been one of the bright sparks of a difficult season for the Whites.

Gnonto has managed to score four goals in his 19 appearances for the club so far and at the weekend he provided an assist after coming off the bench in the 66th minute to help the Whites secure one point against Brighton.

Kilgallon was impressed with Gnonto’s display on Saturday and stated that the 19-year-old put out a good shift for the team after coming on as a substitute.

The former Whites star also stressed that Gnonto is always positive and energetic with the ball and added that the attacker has the ability to lift the crowd.

Kilgallon admitted that the Italian is a real threat for Leeds and feels that Gnonto has something special in him.

When asked whether Gnonto impressed him with his performance, Kilgallon told BBC Radio Leeds post match: “Yes, look, he is a threat, isn’t he?

“You get him out and he is fresh.

“He gets the ball, he is positive, and he gets the crowd up, you know, he gets the people to stand up on their chairs.

“He’s got something.

“He comes on, puts his shift on straight away and does well.”

Leeds will take on Wolves at the weekend and Gnonto will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up for the game.