Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon is of the opinion that Crysencio Summerville is a young player learning his trade and believes that the winger carries a threat in the final third for the Whites.

Summerville joined Leeds from Dutch outfit Feyenoord in the summer of 2020 and this season the winger has made 19 league appearances while scoring four goals so far.

The 21-year-old started the season impressively under previous boss Jesse Marsch but has not scored since the football season resumed after the 2022 World Cup break.

Kilgallon stated that Summerville started the game against Brighton very well and pointed out that the player made some important clearances in the second half as well.

But he admitted that the attacker was not having his best game on the pitch against the Seagulls and believes that Summerville is a youngster who is still learning the game.

Kilgallon also pointed out that Summerville needs to work on his final pass, which he believes the winger will work on and added that the player still carries a threat for Leeds.

When asked whether Summeville had quite game against Brighton at the weekend, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He did, he started well.

“He did some important clearances in the second half earlier on.

“Summerville is still young; he is still learning, isn’t he?

“He is a threat still.

“His final ball could be a little bit better, but he knows that he is going to work on it.”

Summerville has started five of the last six league games for Leeds and will be hoping to end his goal drought when the Whites take on Wolves at the weekend.