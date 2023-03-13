Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has admitted that Aston Villa loan star Lamare Bogarde has played better for his team than he initially thought was possible.

Bogarde made a loan switch to Bristol Rovers on deadline day of the January transfer window and he has so far impressed for the Gas.

The Aston Villa loanee has played every match since arriving at Bristol Rovers, starting the last five games, from which the Gas have collected eight points, and getting an assist in the win over Oxford United last month.

Barton though was not sure of the potential of Bogarde upon his first arrival at Bristol Rovers, but thinks that the Aston Villa youngster has turned out much better than he would have predicted.

The Bristol Rovers boss also revealed that he was warned by Aston Villa that Bogarde can be a bit frustrating in training but will always turn up in games.

“Lamare, I just watched on the Wyscout clips, but you could see he was competent, could handle the ball and we needed a body in that area”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“I have to be honest with you, he’s better than what I predicted.

“I knew he was a good player, Aston Villa thought really highly of him and they said, ‘look, he’s a game player.

“There’ll be things he does in training that will frustrate you etc but just let him go in games, let him play and he’ll show you what he can do.’”

Bogarde played just four matches for Aston Villa this season, for the Under-21s, before going to Bristol Rovers and he will be hoping that he can continue to accumulate game-time and keep impressing while at the League One club.