Manchester United are not in favour of letting Facundo Pellistri make a permanent exit from Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Pellistri made his debut for Manchester United earlier this year in January and so far has played in all four competitions the Red Devils have been involved in.

He has yet to start a game for Manchester United but his total game-time starting from the appearance in January has exceeded 100 minutes.

The 21-year-old is seen as a prospect for the future but his next season may not be spent with Manchester United.

Manchester United are willing to let the youngster depart Old Trafford on loan but a permanent exit is not on their minds.

The Red Devils are reluctant to sell the young winger, especially after he has been at the club for fewer than three years, but are ready to let him leave on loan.

Pellistri’s proposed loan move next season is claimed to be likely to determine whether he has a future in the long-term with Manchester United.

The Uruguayan previously went on loan to Spanish side Alaves, twice, and racked up 35 appearances for them.