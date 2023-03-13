Leeds United defender Robin Koch has admitted that he will take a decision on signing a new contract only at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been one of the most important players for Leeds since arriving at the club two years ago.

He is expected to play a massive role if Leeds are to survive in the Premier League and is a big part of their plans going forward.

His current contract will expire at the end of next season and Leeds are keen to offer him a new deal.

Koch revealed that initial talks are ongoing between the club and his agent over a new deal but he does not want to think about it now.

The Leeds defender stressed that he will only sit down and look at his future once the season ends.

Koch told German outlet Spox: “During the season I want to distract myself as little as possible with my future planning.

“Initial talks are currently under way between the club and my agent.

“Towards the end of the season and during the summer break I will deal with it.

“Now my focus is 100 per cent on our games and goals.”

Leeds will hope that survival in the Premier League will be enough to convince Koch to sign a new contract, amid suggestions he is already thinking about his next step.