Millwall goalkeeper George Long has praised Charlie Cresswell for his performance against Reading on Saturday and believes that the Leeds United loan star is getting more consistent with his performances.

Last summer, Leeds sent the young defender to Millwall for regular game time, but despite a good start to the season, Cresswell’s drop in form saw him lose his spot in the Lions side.

However, the Leeds loanee has won back his place in Gary Rowett’s starting line-up and on Saturday put in a standout performance to help Millwall snatch three points from Reading.

Long was impressed by Cresswell’s performance in the match and complemented the Leeds man for his brilliant handling of the threat posed by former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll during the match.

The Millwall goalkeeper is of the opinion that Cresswell is still learning the different aspects of the game, but admitted that the player has been working hard and getting more consistent with his performances.

“Cressy was outstanding today”, Long was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“For a young lad who is coming up against an experienced pro like Andy Carroll, he dealt with him incredibly well.

“He’s won his fair share of headers, didn’t let Carroll get the best of him and that was a big part of what they wanted to do today.

“He’s a young lad learning his trade and to do that at Championship level is credit to him.

“Like any young player, when you go out on loan you are going to make mistakes.

“You are sort of learning on the job and trying to get things right and figure out yourself how to play.

“Cressy has had his ups and downs this season but he’s not let it get to him.

“He’s carried on working hard, he’s getting more consistent with time, which is inevitable.

“The more games you play, the more consistent you become.”

Cresswell has featured 25 times for Millwall in the Championship this season and has picked up four cautions in the process.

He is expected to be the subject of interest from a number of clubs when he returns to Leeds in the summer.