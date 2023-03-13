Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut is of the view that the Black Cats’ games against Sheffield United and Luton Town will be two tough challenges.

The Black Cats managed to end their poor run of results with their 1-0 win over David Wagner’s in-form Norwich City on Sunday.

Now Sunderland are set to face second placed Sheffield United on Wednesday before taking on fourth-placed Luton Town on Saturday.

Michut pointed out that both Sheffield United and Luton Town are in the top six in the Championship table and admitted that they will prove to be a tough challenge for Sunderland.

The midfielder is of the opinion that Sunderland have to show compactness and unity on the pitch against their opponents, like they did when facing Norwich City at the weekend.

When asked about the upcoming tough fixtures before the international break, Michut told Sunderland’s media: “Yes, two tough games against two top-six sides.

“I think we have to play a little bit like we have played today.

“Really compact and really together and I think that will be good.”

Sunderland are tenth in the league table with 52 points from 36 games and they are five points off the last playoff spot.