Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo needs a little break to recover from his sore hamstring and is confident the winger will finish the season strongly.

Manchester United loaned Amad to Sunderland last summer and the winger has impressed with the Black Cats this season with his performances.

However, on Sunday, Mowbray did not include Amad in Sunderland’s matchday squad for the game against Norwich City due to the winger’s hamstring issue.

The Black Cats boss revealed that Amad is suffering from a sore hamstring and stressed that the Manchester United loanee’s injury is not a serious one.

Mowbray stated that Amad’s lack of regular games in his previous season has taken a toll on his body, but he believes that with a little break, the player will be able to finish the season on a high note.

The Sunderland boss also revealed that Amad will not be available on Wednesday against Sheffield United, but will be in contention for the weekend’s game against Luton Town.

“I had a good chat with Amad yesterday and Wednesday might be too soon for him”, Mowbray told Sunderland’s media.

“I am not sure, but he will definitely be available next weekend.

“I think 30 odd games from never having a run of three games on the bounce has proved his body has almost shut down.

“His hamstrings are really sore and tight.

“There is no tear and there is no damage.

“He is just in a place where we need to give him a break and check him out of the equation for a week at the most and then he will finish the season strong, I am sure.”

The Manchester United winger has featured 28 times for Sunderland this season and has found the back of the net eight times.