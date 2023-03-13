The Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy are believed to be split on bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to the club, according to football.london.

Antonio Conte will be out of contract soon and is expected to move on from Tottenham at the end of the season.

Tottenham have already compiled a shortlist of targets but will only start speaking with them once the Italian makes it clear that he wants to leave.

Pochettino has been linked with a move back to the club and is likely to be the popular choice amongst the fans and the squad.

But it has been claimed that there are no guarantees that the Argentinian will be brought back to Tottenham.

The Tottenham are decision-makers are believed to be split on whether to re-appoint him as their new manager.

There are suggestions that football managing director Fabio Paratici is not in favour of landing Pochettino and is in favour of other targets.

Pochettino is also yet to indicate that he wants to return and it has been claimed he is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid as well.

The Argentinian led Tottenham to a Champions League final in 2019 but was sacked just six months later.