Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has admitted that his end goal with Malcolm Ebiowei is to make him competitive for a place in the Crystal Palace first-team next season.

Ebiowei made only five appearances for Crystal Palace this season before going out on loan in the January window to Hull.

The Crystal Palace loan star has struggled to grab a place for himself in the Hull team, starting only one game so far.

Regardless, Rosenior thinks Ebiowei is a player with great talent and potential and explained that he wants to make the youngster good enough that he challenges for a place in the Crystal Palace team by the summer.

The Hull boss admitted though that if that does not happen, the Tigers are the first-choice for the youngster to go back to on loan, with Rosenior believing Ebiowei’s future lies at Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Hull Live, Rosenior said: “Malcolm’s started one game and he’s still finding his feet.

“He’s got undoubted ability and potential.

“What I want to do with Malcolm is come the summer, make sure he’s challenging for a place in Palace’s first team – we’ve got to remember, he’s probably been on their bench 20 times this season – but then if he’s not part of that conversation, we’re the first choice for him to want to come back to.

“One hundred percent, it [his long-term future] remains at Palace.

“There’s always a view with every loan that comes in to work with them beyond the time that we have them.”

It remains to be seen if Rosenior is successful in his objective but for the moment, Ebiowei will be hoping for more involvement on the pitch with his loan club.