Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has stated that the Magpies are taking a one game at a time approach as they bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The Tyneside outfit managed to end their three-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Wolves at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

After Sunday’s win, they have climbed back into fifth place in the league table and are now four points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.

Isak admitted that they are right in the race for a Champions League spot after their win against Wolves and outlined their approach to take one game at a time.

The striker also issued a warning that they should not get too far ahead of themselves as they have played fewer matches than some teams in the league.

“We are there and competing”, Isak told Chronicle Live.

“The chances are there but we have to take one game at a time and not look forward too much because we have played less games than some teams.

“It’s hard to see but we must wait until we are closer to the end of the season.”

Newcastle will next lock horns with Nottingham Forest on Friday and will be determined to snatch three points from the Tricky Trees to bolster their Champions League dream.