Chelsea are not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target Marcus Thuram in the summer on a free transfer.

Thuram’s contract at Borussia Monchengladbach is running out and he will be leaving the German club in the summer.

His contractual status has attracted the interest of several clubs given his good goalscoring record in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham are claimed to be pursuing his signature in order to take him to north London, while Manchester United are also suitors.

A move to Stamford Bridge has been mooted too, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, that is unlikely to happen.

Chelsea have been linked with an interest in Thuram, but it has been claimed that the Blues are not looking at him.

The west London club will not be trying to sign the French forward in the summer transfer window.

Thuram’s agent has been entertaining offers from several big clubs in Europe but Chelsea are not one of them.

It remains to be seen whether the forward ends up in the Premier League in the summer.