Eintracht Frankfurt are holding talks to sign Leeds United and Nottingham Forest linked Stuttgart star Konstantinos Mavropanos, with the player himself interested by the current Europa League holders.

Mavropanos signed permanently for Stuttgart from Arsenal last summer after impressing for them on loan in the last two seasons.

He has continued in a similar vein this term, even while his team themselves have been involved in a relegation battle.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest were interested in Mavropanos in the January window, and even bid for him, but after not getting him then are still linked with the Greek star again.

Their fellow Premier League side Leeds are also credited with being keen on the player.

However, Nottingham Forest have competition in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt, whose sporting director Markus Krosche is a big admirer of the centre-back.

They have already started talks over him and another round of discussions is scheduled, according to Sky Deutschland.

It is suggested that Mavropanos wants to leave Stuttgart in the summer and the Europa League holders intrigue him.

Arsenal have a sell-on clause believed to be near about 10 per cent in the contract of the Greek star and it remains to be seen whether he returns to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest or Leeds.