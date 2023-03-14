Fabio Paratici is likely to throw the name of Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti into the mix as Tottenham Hotspur seek to find a replacement for Antonio Conte, according to football.london.

Conte’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to move on from Tottenham in the coming months.

Tottenham have already compiled a shortlist of targets, but will only hold talks with prospective new managers once they are sure about the Italian wanting to leave.

Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are some of the names who are on the shortlist for the north London club.

And it has been claimed that Spalletti is also expected to be in the mix to become the next Tottenham boss.

Paratici is a fan of the Napoli coach and is expected to recommend him to the Tottenham board.

Napoli have been termed the best team in Europe by many this season and are likely to win Serie A for the first time in more than three decades.

Their attacking brand of football is admired by Paratici and he is keen to see whether Spalletti would be interested in moving to Tottenham.

But for the moment, it seems unlikely the Italian would want to leave Napoli for Spurs in the summer.