Chelsea held talks with the agent of goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on the sidelines of their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues overturned a first-leg 1-0 deficit with a 2-0 win over Dortmund at home and booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last week.

However, away from the cameras, Chelsea’s recruitment team were also doing their job of trying to bring in a new goalkeeper for next summer.

Kobel is on their radar as Chelsea look to sign a new shot-stopper ahead of next season and they did some work on that front in London last week.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, Chelsea used the Champions League game against Dortmund to meet the Swiss goalkeeper’s agent.

A meeting took place between the Chelsea representatives and Kobel’s agent in London last week.

Initial talks over a summer switch to Chelsea were conducted between the club and the Swiss goalkeeper’s camp.

However, Kobel is happy at Dortmund and for the moment, the club have no interest in selling him.

He has more than three years left on his contract and for now, it seems unlikely that the goalkeeper will leave the Westfalenstadion in the summer.