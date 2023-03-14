Former Premier League defender Kenny Cunningham is of the view that Wolves have enough quality and experienced players in their squad to prevent relegation.

Wolves appointed Julen Lopetegui in November after the dismissal of previous boss Bruno Lage and the former Sevilla boss has managed to take them out of the relegation zone.

Wolves are in 13th place in the league table with 27 points from 27 games, but are only three points clear of the relegation zone.

Cunningham admitted that Wolves, who have scored only 20 goals so far this season in the league, are struggling in front of goal and pointed out that their main man up front, Raul Jimenez, is suffering from a lack of confidence.

However, Cunningham believes that the Midlands outfit have quality players in the form of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore and experienced winter signings like Craig Dawson in their squad to keep them up in the Premier League.

“I know they are struggling to score goals”, Cunningham said on Off The Ball.

“Jimenez has absolutely no confidence whatsoever, but there is some quality.

“If you are looking around the team and thinking that they have nothing there, but Neto made an impact [against Newcastle].

“Podence and Traore are some really good options high up the pitch and in midfield.

“Good quality footballers there, hugely experienced.

“Dawson is an experienced defender who has come in.

“So they tick a few boxes, particularly when you look at the teams in and around them, so it still feels as if they will be okay.”

Wolves will take on relegation strugglers Leeds United on Saturday and will be determined to take three points from the Yorkshire outfit.