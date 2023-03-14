Matt Kilgallon has admitted that he was impressed by the way Javi Gracia set his Leeds United team up to play when they did not have the ball against Brighton at the weekend.

Leeds appointed Gracia to replace Jesse Marsch as the manager after the poor run of form the Yorkshire outfit went through under the American, which sees them fighting for survival in the Premier League.

Gracia’s side drew 2-2 against seventh-placed Brighton at the weekend with the help of strikes from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.

Although Gracia has managed to pick up four points from Leeds’ last three games, Kilgallon stated that the way the Leeds manager set up his team to play against Brighton when they were not in possession of the ball impressed him.

And the former Whites star pointed out that it was different from the way Leeds used to play under Marsch.

Kilgallon also added that Leeds’ players showed discipline to prevent Brighton’s attacks and felt that the Whites’ usual style of football would have seen the Seagulls giving them a hard time.

“I think I was quite impressed with how Leeds were set up when they did not have the ball”, Kilgallon said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“It was different from what they used to be.

“It is something they have worked on.

“They could not play the normal way when they go for every ball all the time, at 100 miles an hour and everyone just runs after it because they could have popped the life out of them, Brighton.

“We got out easily; they were actually disciplined today and stopped them now and then.”

Leeds are in 19th place in the league table and next they will take on Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves at the weekend.