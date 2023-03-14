The Manchester United staff are expected to have clarity over the club’s ownership before the end of the season, according to ESPN.

The Raine Group have been holding talks with interested parties over the takeover of the club since last week.

They have had a meeting with minority investors but the American investment bank are prioritising talks with consortiums interested in a full takeover.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani have made indicative offers and have moved on to the second stage of the process.

The Manchester United playing and coaching staff and the executive team have remained out of the process, but it has been claimed that they have been told to expect clarity over ownership by the end of the season.

There has been talk of the Glazer family seeking minority investment but they are believed to be expecting to sell the club.

Currently, the Raine Group and the Glazers are trying to explain how they reached the £6bn valuation of the club to the suitors.

These talks are expected to conclude at the end of the week and the suitors will be asked to table revised bids.

For the moment, neither Ratcliffe nor Sheikh Jassim are close to meeting the Glazers’ valuation.