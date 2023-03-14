Newcastle United have their sights on Portugal’s 19-year-old defender Antonio Silva, but snaring him away from Benfica is likely to be expensive.

The teenage defender has emerged as a big talent in Portugal this season and has been a certain starter for the Portuguese giants.

His assured performances at the heart of Benfica’s defence have attracted the eyes of several big clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid and Napoli have been keeping tabs on him and there is now serious Premier League interest in him as well.

According to the Portuguese sports daily Record, Newcastle are considering making a move for the 19-year-old centre-back in the summer.

They have been closely tracking his performances and have added his name to the list of potential recruits for the next transfer window.

Newcastle are still adhering to the policy of signing young and talented players who can grow with the club in the coming years.

But signing him is likely to be expensive as Silva penned a new five-year contract with Benfica last year.

He has a €100m release clause in his contract and Benfica are in no mood to sell him in the summer.

Any club wanting Silva in the coming months may have to trigger that massive buy-out clause in his contract.