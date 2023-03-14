Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray feels that Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is a bright manager and believes that the Blades boss knows which buttons to push to get the best out of his footballers.

Heckingbottom took charge of the Blades after Slavisa Jokanovic’s departure in November 2021 and took them to the playoffs, but they lost to Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals to miss out on promotion.

Sheffield United are in second place with 67 points from 36 games and are competing for automatic promotion, four points clear of third placed Middlesbrough.

The Blades will next face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday and Sunderland boss Mowbray complemented Heckingbottom for the job he has done at Bramall Lane since his appointment.

Mowbray hailed Heckingbottom as a very intelligent manager and believes that his Sheffield United side reflects his values and work ethics.

The Sunderland manager added that the Blades boss knows how to get the best out of his players and admitted that he likes the way Heckingbottom carries himself.

“I like Paul; he carries lots of intelligence”, Mowbray said at a press conference.

“He is a bright guy and he knows which buttons to push for his footballers.

“Two years ago they were finishing tenth in the Premier League, or three years ago? I am not sure.

“They were up there in the Premier League doing extraordinarily well and still, there are a lot of those players in that football club.

“So we should not be surprised that Sheffield United are doing really well.

“I think Hecky’s done a really amazing job, because he almost fell up on the job really, having been part of the staff, got pushed in and did really well to keep them going.

“I really like Paul Heckingbottom, the way he carries himself and I think his team reflects his values and the work ethic that they bring.”

Earlier in the season, when both sides met at Bramall Lane in August, Heckingbottom’s side came out victorious with a 2-1 win over Sunderland.