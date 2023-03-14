Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has warned his players ahead of their clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday that the Chairboys will pose a tough test.

The Gas won their last game against Forest Green Rovers 3-1 with the help of a John Marquis brace on Saturday.

Now Bristol Rovers will lock horns with promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers, who are in seventh place in the League One table, at the Memorial Stadium tonight.

Barton pointed out that Wycombe are in the top half of the league table and stressed that the Chairboys deserve to be where they are right now.

The Bristol Rovers boss is of the opinion that Wycombe will pose challenges to the Gas during the match and believes that Tuesday’s game will be a measuring scale for his young side.

“It is going to be a tough test”, Barton told Bristol Rovers’ media.

“They are a side that are in the top eight of the division and deservedly so.

“You know they will test us in many departments and again, I believe it will be a good test for our young group to see the progress we have made.”

The Gas are in 13th place in the league table and they will be hoping to snatch three points this evening to push towards a strong finish to the campaign.