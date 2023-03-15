Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is of the opinion that Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City have found a style of play that suits them perfectly and stressed that they have to focus when they face the Robins.

Bristol City are 13th in the league table and they have only lost one Championship game out of their last 12 matches.

Now Pearson will take his side to Kenilworth Road to lock horns with fourth-placed Luton, who are also going through a good run of form.

Edwards is of the view that Bristol City have been brilliant after the World Cup break and believes that Pearson’s side have managed to find a brand of football that suits them.

The Luton boss pointed out that the Robins have players who are good on the ball and added that Bristol City can play fast counter-attacking football.

Edwards stressed that tonight his team will have to be totally focused to get points out of the game.

“Since the World Cup break, they’ve done really well”, Edwards told Luton’s official site.

“They’ve found a way of playing that really suits them.

“They’ve got some really good individuals, they’ve got good variation in their play, fast on the counter-attack.

“They’ll have the ball if you give it to them and they’ve got some players that are confident on the ball, good variation, fast, attacking players and players that will dribble and take some risks.

“It’s a game that we’ve got to be totally at it to get anything from it.”

Bristol City defeated Luton 2-0 when the both sides met at Ashton Gate in August, with help from Nahki Wells and Tommy Conway.