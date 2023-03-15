Tottenham Hotspur out on loan midfielder Harry Winks has revealed his gratitude towards Sampdoria for supporting him when he missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury.

The Italian club signed Winks on loan from Tottenham towards the end of the summer transfer window but he did not feature for them until the turn of the year.

Winks was nursing an ankle injury and was completely missing from action for the first four months of his loan tenure at Sampdoria.

He has been a certain starter since making his debut for Sampdoria in January, but Winks conceded that he feels sorry about those first four months, especially because the club were always on his side.

The midfielder stressed that he never felt a lack of support from the staff at Sampdoria despite his injury issues and he needed that as he had to completely recover from his ankle problems.

Winks feels grateful towards Sampdoria and their fans for supporting him during tough times.

The midfielder told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I am sorry, above all because the club have always remained by my side and let me feel a lack of support, on and off the pitch.

“And it was important to allow me to solve the problems with my ankle.

“There are fantastic people here, as are the fans who have a strong sense of belonging and I can only be grateful towards the club.

“There have been so many changes in the staff from September to today but there has never been a lack of support for us.”

Sampdoria are second from bottom in Serie A and are facing a battle to survive in the Italian top flight this term.