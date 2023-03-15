Brown won 23 major honours during a 14-year spell at Celtic and was the midfield general for the Bhoys for more than a decade.
The former midfielder eventually left the club for Aberdeen in 2021 before hanging up his boots after one season at Pittodrie.
Brown was part of a successful period at Celtic when they won nine league titles in a row and was the captain of the side that went a domestic season unbeaten while winning a treble.
He has been keeping an eye on Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic as well and admitted that he would have loved to play with Hatate in his career.
The former Celtic star is a fan of the energy and drive that the midfielder adds to the team.
When asked to pick a Celtic player he would have loved to play alongside, Brown said through the club’s official Twitter feed: “Probably Reo Hatate.
“He’s got great energy in the middle of the park and he looks like he’s got great drive.”
Hatate is part of a Celtic team who have already won the Scottish League Cup, are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and are on their way to winning the league again this season.