Celtic legend Scott Brown has admitted that he would have loved to play alongside current Bhoys star Reo Hatate due to the energy and drive he shows in midfield.

Brown won 23 major honours during a 14-year spell at Celtic and was the midfield general for the Bhoys for more than a decade.

The former midfielder eventually left the club for Aberdeen in 2021 before hanging up his boots after one season at Pittodrie.

Brown was part of a successful period at Celtic when they won nine league titles in a row and was the captain of the side that went a domestic season unbeaten while winning a treble.

He has been keeping an eye on Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic as well and admitted that he would have loved to play with Hatate in his career.

The former Celtic star is a fan of the energy and drive that the midfielder adds to the team.

When asked to pick a Celtic player he would have loved to play alongside, Brown said through the club’s official Twitter feed: “Probably Reo Hatate.

“He’s got great energy in the middle of the park and he looks like he’s got great drive.”

Hatate is part of a Celtic team who have already won the Scottish League Cup, are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup and are on their way to winning the league again this season.