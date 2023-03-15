Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has insisted that he has no regrets about joining Sampdoria last summer and would do the same if he had to rethink the decision.

Winks agreed to join Sampdoria on loan last summer from Spurs but he spent the first four months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury and only made his debut in January.

He has been a certain starter since breaking into the team but Sampdoria are sitting towards the bottom of Serie A and are largely expected to be relegated at the end of the season.

The Italian club have an option to buy Winks but that is unlikely to happen given their current predicament and the midfielder himself admitted that he does not know what will happen in the summer.

However, the Tottenham loanee insisted that he does not regret joining Sampdoria as he has enjoyed the experience and would do the same again despite the problems this season.

Winks told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “I have a loan contract until June, I am satisfied with this experience but I don’t what my future will be after June.

“And I don’t want to think about it now.

“I am only looking at the next match, but I was pleased to make this decision last year.

“I am proud of it and I would do it again, despite the current difficulties.”

Winks is likely to return to Spurs in the summer and will have a year left on his contract at Tottenham.