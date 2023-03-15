West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal has admitted that it is hard to pinpoint exactly what has gone wrong for the Hammers this season.

After getting European football in the last two seasons and making some high-profile signings in the summer, West Ham have proceeded to disappoint fans by being bad enough to be in a relegation battle.

The poor form of West Ham has put pressure on manager David Moyes, when in earlier seasons he was praised for exceeding expectations with the Hammers.

Coufal insisted that everyone at West Ham is trying to find the reason for the Hammers’ drastic drop-off this term, stressing that it is a difficult task because they play with the same philosophy as in the last two seasons.

The West Ham star conceded that it is hard to work out the reason for West Ham’s dismal season but hopes that the Hammers will steer clear of the relegation zone soon.

Speaking to West Ham’s official site, Coufal said: “Of course, everyone in the club is trying and looking for the reason why we haven’t got the results so far.

“Of course, it’s difficult because in the previous two seasons we played in a similar way and we got the results.

“This season we are struggling with scoring goals and getting the right results that we want.

“To be honest, I don’t know why because we still have same training process and our meetings are still the same so I don’t know where to find this right reason, but we are trying to find it, we are trying to keep working hard in the sessions and hopefully we will get away from this mud as soon as possible!”

Coufal himself has seen his goal contributions reduce, getting 12 combined in the last two seasons and yet none this term, and it is a widespread phenomena in the Hammers squad for this campaign’s numbers to be worse than the last.