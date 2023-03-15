Newcastle United talent Remi Savage has stated that he is learning many things from his training sessions with the senior squad and stressed that he is trying to implement things he has learned.

Savage, who is a product of the Liverpool academy, joined Newcastle in the summer of 2021 and featured regularly for the Magpies Under-21s.

The 19-year-old centre-back’s game time this season with the Under-21s has been limited due to a knee injury and he has managed to feature only seven times in the Premier League 2 Division 2 for the Magpies.

Savage, who has trained with Newcastle’s senior squad on many occasions, revealed that he has learned many things during his training sessions with the senior squad, which he tries to implement.

The centre-back also stated that Magpies stars from the senior squad help and provide encouragement to the youngsters during the sessions

Savage also stressed that it is good to have a manager like Eddie Howe, who will provide the youngsters with an opportunity if they continue to work hard.

“I’m grateful for every chance I get to go with the first-team, just to see the level of top Premier League players is great to see”, Savage told Chronicle Live.

“Every time you train with them, you learn so much and you just try to implement that into your game.

“The players get around and help you as much as they can because they were there at one point.

“They know what it feels like, they try to encourage you as much as they can.

“It’s good to have that reassurance.

“It’s good to know he [Howe] will give you opportunities.”

Since his return from injury, Savage has made three outings for Ben Dawson’s team and will be hoping to finish the rest of the season on a strong note to get into Howe’s plans for next season.