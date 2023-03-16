Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is certain that Michael Beale will not be at risk of losing his job if the Gers do not win any of the remaining three Old Firm games this season.

The Glasgow giants are scheduled to play two more league games against Celtic this season and have also been drawn against the Bhoys in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Rangers lost the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic and are now under pressure to retain the Scottish Cup as the Bhoys are on their way to winning the league title.

A lot is riding on Rangers’ three games against Celtic but Ferguson insisted that even if they do not win one of them, Beale will not face the pressure of losing his job at Ibrox just yet.

The Rangers legend also pointed out that Beale’s side did play well against Celtic in their previous league encounter, which finished 2-2 at the start of the new year.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Of course, he would feel a bit of pressure but I don’t think it would involve him losing his job.

“He knows how important it is to try and retain that Scottish Cup.

“They have got two league games.

“The last league game they played against Celtic, I thought Rangers played well but Celtic found a way to get that equaliser in the last couple of minutes.”

Rangers will look to get into the international break with a win over Motherwell away from home this weekend.