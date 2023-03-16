Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has revealed that Bristol City star Alex Scott is brilliant at driving through opposition players and has stressed that the midfielder is exceptional at winning fouls.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Bristol City from Guernsey FC in the winter of 2020 and has established himself as a regular starter for Nigel Pearson’s side.

Scott’s impressive performances this season have not gone unnoticed, as he has been linked with a string of Premier League clubs.

The Bristol City midfielder has laid on five assists while scoring a goal so far this season and Vance stated that he is not surprised to see the statistics backing up his performances.

Vance pointed out that Scott is brilliant at using his body to draw fouls, which he believes is exceptional considering the player’s age.

The Guernsey boss also praised Scott for his ability to break through opposition defences and drive past players.

“It’s no surprise that his statistical information is backing up what people are seeing, because his numbers were always good for us”, Vance told The Athletic.

“There are things he does that can’t be measured at our level, like the way he can drive through players and break lines.

“The other thing he’s exceptionally good at is winning fouls — the way he puts his body between players to gain the advantage for such a young age, it’s very impressive.”

The 19-year-old has already made a total of 85 senior appearances for the Robins and scored six goals in the process.